Setting good examples for your children can leave a lasting impact

Setting good examples for your kids is one way to teach them manners and respect.

It doesn’t have to be much, since a little gesture goes a long way.

According to parents.com, experts say your children are always watching your every move.

As you practice good behavior in front of them, they will begin to notice and even mirror your actions.

Setting a good example for them can be as simple as holding the door open for others at the store. This simple gesture can show your kids you care about others.

Another way is to pay it forward. You can pay for someone’s order in the drive-thru, or offer to help someone with their groceries.

You can also drop change into the tip jar, donate old books and games to those in need, or volunteer in your community.

In the end, experts say your children learn the most by watching you.

And taking a few seconds out of your day to do something kind for someone else, can leave a lasting impact.