Man arrested for felony warrants after boating, fishing on Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested while fishing on Calaveras Lake Saturday after Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens discovered he was wanted on felony warrants by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to field notes from Texas Park and Wildlife, game wardens were patrolling Calaveras Lake and stopped an unregistered boat on the water.

The man told Texas game wardens that he had been fishing on the lake and he had purchased a one-day fishing license.

After a short investigation, officials said they discovered he had been wanted on felony warrants and was arrested and taken to the Bexar County Jail.

