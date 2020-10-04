‘Let me tell you ‘bout my best friend:’ Toddler, skeleton friendship goes viral

(Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The old saying goes, “A dog is a man’s best friend.” Well, that’s not necessarily the case for this toddler.

Meet Theo and his skeleton best friend, Benny.

The two have become instant hits on social media platforms like Tiktok and Instagram where their —oftentimes confused — mother, Abigail Brady, documents the pair’s adventures.

A TikTok video starring Theo and Benny has already had more than two million views.

Abigail said a busted water heater and a small leak is what united Theo with Benny, a Halloween decoration, in the family’s basement.

“It just felt really moist down there and our water heater had broken and flooded,” Abigail explained in a TikTok video. “Since our basement is unfinished, it wasn’t that big of a deal. Well, Theo found the skeleton and decided to take it everywhere.”

Theo, 2, and Benny can be seen running errands in grocery stores, watching movies or simply hanging out at the family’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Watch some of Theo and Benny’s highlights below:

