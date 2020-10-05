Here’s how candy companies are saving Halloween from a COVID slump

Halloween is just around the corner, but the COVID-19 pandemic is changing how candy companies are selling their candy this year.

Hershey’s is getting involved in trying to save the holiday tradition from a candy slump.

The candy maker says it is changing the kind of candies it makes for Halloween this year, and has already released some of them early, trying to give more time for people to buy.

The Halloween season typically drives one-tenth of Hershey’s $8 billion in annual sales, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The candy maker says it is also working with public-health experts and stores, to make a website that shows the best ways to trick-or-treat safely.

One piece of advice from Hershey is to stick to traditional outside trick-or-treating while wearing your masks. Health officials say doing so is a lower risk, compared to participating in indoor gatherings, where more people are typically closer together.

Other candy makers, like Mars Inc., and Mondelez International are also prepared for more online candy sales this year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mondelez, who makes candies like ‘Sour Patch Kids’, expects sales and demand to be higher this year compared to last year.

If you’re wondering what candies are expected to be the most popular, dentists say expect to see lots of candy corn, Skittles, M&Ms, Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Starburst in your kid’s trick or treat bag.

If you end up with too much candy, many local dentist organizations offer ‘candy buy-back’ programs that allow you to exchange your treats for things like toothbrushes and sometimes even cash.