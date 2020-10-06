Sweet! Pumpkin pie is back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is officially over. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s signature holiday pumpkin pie is back.

The savory dessert made its return Monday, October 5, and will be available while supplies last, according to restaurant officials.

Pies have sold out in years past. KSAT called a local Bill Miller location and was told the cost for pumpkin pie is $2.29 per slice and $10.95 for a full pie.

What a sweet deal.

If you’re a die-hard pumpkin pie fan you can also buy a “You had me at Bill Miller Pumpkin Pie” t-shirt and wear it while you’re eating the pie.

The Great Pumpkin (pie) returns 🎃 *Available while supplies last Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Monday, October 5, 2020

