Get into the Halloween spirit with... pumpkin spice margaritas?

SAN ANTONIO – Having trouble getting into the holiday spirit? Is COVID-19 and election news getting you down? Well, Taco Cabana may have just the thing to snap you into a festive fall mood: Seasonal margaritas, including pumpkin spice, sour gummy and blood orange flavors.

Rich Stockinger, CEO and President of the Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., said the company is releasing three seasonal margarita flavors following the success of the company’s summer margarita lineup.

“Taco Cabana guests have enthusiastically responded to our margarita lineup all summer long and we are extremely excited to continue our Taco Cabana flavor innovation with the launch of our three new seasonal margaritas,” Stockinger said in a statement on Monday.

The trio of margarita flavors join the Taco Cabana lineup of lime, strawberry, mango, strawberry mango, green apple and mangonada, which all remain available on Taco Cabana’s menu. Guests can even add chamoy to any margarita at no additional charge.

The new fall margaritas will be available at all locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio.

For more information on Taco Cabana’s new seasonal margarita offerings or other menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com.

Related: Taco Cabana adds sopapilla shots and other adult beverages to menu