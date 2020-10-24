ME’s Office identifies man fatally struck by vehicle on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a hit-and-run incident on the North Side that happened earlier this week.

Jose Zavala-Diaz, 36, died from blunt force injuries, officials say.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue.

Zavala-Diaz and another man were unloading plumbing equipment into their vehicle outside of an apartment complex when a gray SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the pair and sped off, according to police.

Police said the SUV turned a corner from San Pedro Avenue onto Sahara Drive. When it hit the men, the driver did not stop to render aid or give help of any kind, according to officials.

Both men were taken to University Hospital by EMS. Zavala-Diaz died from his injuries and the other man’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the sport utility vehicle.

