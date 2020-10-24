66ºF

Local News

ME’s Office identifies man fatally struck by vehicle on North Side

Jose Zavala-Diaz, 36, died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident, officials say

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: traffic, crash, hit-and-run, north side
SAPD searching for hit-and-run driver that struck 2 men loading vehicle
SAPD searching for hit-and-run driver that struck 2 men loading vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a hit-and-run incident on the North Side that happened earlier this week.

Jose Zavala-Diaz, 36, died from blunt force injuries, officials say.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue.

Zavala-Diaz and another man were unloading plumbing equipment into their vehicle outside of an apartment complex when a gray SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the pair and sped off, according to police.

Police said the SUV turned a corner from San Pedro Avenue onto Sahara Drive. When it hit the men, the driver did not stop to render aid or give help of any kind, according to officials.

Both men were taken to University Hospital by EMS. Zavala-Diaz died from his injuries and the other man’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the sport utility vehicle.

RELATED: SAPD searching for hit-and-run driver that struck 2 men loading vehicle

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: