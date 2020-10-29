Salvation Army reports blanket shortage: Can you help?

SAN ANTONIO – If anyone’s looking for a good deed to do as we wrap up a challenging 2020, the Salvation Army is asking for donations of new blankets for its emergency family shelter, the organization announced this week.

As cooler temperatures have made their way to San Antonio, the Salvation Army’s shelter’s blanket supply is now depleted, according to the organization.

The supply had been lower than usual in recent months because of fewer donations.

The shelter is also in need of new towels, toiletries and hygiene products.

Due to COVID concerns, the organization is only able to accept new items at this time.

Donations may be dropped off at the EFS entrance at 515 W. Elmira.

The Salvation Army has been serving the San Antonio community since 1889, providing emergency shelter and transitional housing for men, women and families experiencing homelessness.