Video shows firefighters rescuing riders stuck on rollercoaster at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A new video shows San Antonio firefighters rescuing several riders stuck on a rollercoaster at SeaWorld.

SAFD crews were called out to SeaWorld, located at 10500 Sea World Drive on the far West Side, around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The riders were reportedly stranded on SeaWorld’s Wave Breaker rollercoaster. The video shows firefighters utilizing a high-extension ladder to reach the riders and get them down safely.

Other details surrounding the incident are limited as of yet.

We’ve reached out to SeaWorld for further comment and San Antonio Fire Department but have not yet received additional details.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

