Texas dog accidentally shoots owner in the thigh, police say

PLANO, Texas – A dog accidentally shot his owner in Plano over the weekend after its paw got lodged in the trigger.

According to the Plano Police Department, the owner had a pistol tucked in their waistband and was picking up the dog when the dog’s paw pulled the trigger of the weapon and shot the owner in the thigh.

The incident spurred police to reiterate gun safety in a Facebook post in which includes the following tips:

When you are carrying your firearm, make sure you have a holster that is safe and protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges.

When you are not carrying your firearm, store it in a gun safe or another locking device to keep it out of the hands of others.

Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.

Keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.

Practice, practice, practice. Know your weapon, how and when to use it, and be a smart and responsible gun owner.

Plano police did not give an update on the condition of the owner.

Accidents Happen! Imagine having your pistol tucked inside your waistband and while picking up your dog, a paw gets... Posted by Plano Texas Police Department on Monday, November 2, 2020

