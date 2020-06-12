Cash reward offered after men stole 20 firearms from San Antonio gun store

SAN ANTONIO – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information on two suspects who broke into a San Antonio gun store and stole 20 firearms.

San Antonio police began investigating the burglary Thursday morning after they were called to Ranger Firearms in the 1300 block of Austin Highway.

2 men sought in theft of guns from NE Side store

The suspects used an axe to break into the store, according to the ATF, around 3:32 a.m. They made off with 20 pistols.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before they are used in violent criminal activity is essential,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

The suspects, both men, are believed to be 20-30 years of age and have slender builds. Investigators believe the suspects fled from the area in a tan Chevy pickup.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.