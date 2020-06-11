79ºF

2 men sought in theft of guns from NE Side store

Robbery occurred at Ranger Firearms in 1300 block of Austin Highway

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Image of store on Austin Highway where weapons were stolen. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating the robbery of several guns at a Northeast Side firearm store early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. to Ranger Firearms in the 1300 block of Austin Highway after receiving reports of a break-in.

According to police, two men managed to break into the store and steal several guns.

Police said it appears that the men only took the weapons in the theft.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the scene and investigating with SAPD.

Police did not give a description of the suspects.

