Study shows how social media can trigger jealousy

With social media apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on the rise, many people’s social skills are decreasing.

According to a new study on studyfinds.com, about one-third of people communicate less with their family members and friends because they can follow them on social media.

Nearly 60% of those in the study viewed a friend as having a better life because of what they posted on social media while more than 60% of social media users feel worse after finding out someone “unfriended” them online.

A total of 54% of social media users feel upset when no one 'liked or commented’ on a picture they posted and nearly half were jealous when they saw a friend had more likes than they did.

Only 31% of users weren’t bothered by the number of likes they received on a post.

Another alarming fact is that the amount of information people are posting online can lead to dangerous situations.

Most importantly: Remember to have face-to-face conversations with those around you.

