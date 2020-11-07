Texas politicians, celebrities react to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris winning presidential election

SAN ANTONIO – Texas politicians and celebrities are taking to social media and congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the presidential election after four days of ballot counting in the race for the White House.

When most Americans went to bed after Election Day, the race for the White House was still hotly contested and both candidates said they believed they would come out victorious.

On Saturday, four days after the election and as most states finalized election returns, The Associated Press reported that Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States.

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-HD35) released the following statement following Biden and Harris' win:

"This is a day of hope, celebration, and new opportunities. A majority of Americans have pulled us back from the abyss into which Donald Trump has been plunging our democracy. President-elect Biden will be making every reasonable effort to reach across the great divide and bring our country more together. This week, he has again shown the clear difference between a leader and a loser. Never believing in science, Trump is now refusing to believe in math.

Despite his flailing, we begin the countdown of 74 dangerous days until he is out of office. Then, we move forward to respond to multiple crises and attempt to restore some of what we have lost, with the constraint of a Republican Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris, we send a message to the world—diversity is our strength—as this South Asian American and African American woman is a vital leader in saving and enhancing our democracy.”

Joaquin Castro, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, released the following statement following Biden and Harris’ win:

"The Congressional Hispanic Caucus extends our most heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on a landmark election and winning the battle for the soul of our nation. Latino communities were essential to this victory and are a core part of the American story. We look forward to partnering with the Biden administration to bring our nation together, recover from the coronavirus crisis, and build back better.

The United States must once again be a beacon of hope for immigrants and refugees around the world. We share a vision for an America where everyone counts — no matter who you are or where you’re come from, everybody deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

We hope in the days ahead to help assemble the most inclusive transition and the most diverse administration in U.S. history, and we’re confident that Latinos and Latinas will be well represented at every level. Millions of people, particularly Latinos and immigrants, have suffered during the last four years, and we have a responsibility to do everything in our power to lift up folks who have been left out, invest in underserved communities, and keep families together.

The election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris fills our hearts with hope for a better future. This is a new day in America.”

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar released the following statement following Biden and Harris' win:

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning this hard-fought race! With the election now over, we shall now put hostility and anger aside and work to heal this nation. We need to come together, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans.

In a Biden administration, we will restore civility, decency, and compassion within the office. In a Biden administration, we will defeat this virus and build back our economy.

In a Biden administration, we will protect and expand the Affordable Care Act to make sure everyone has access to quality health care. In a Biden administration, we will implement strong and smart border security that does not include an ineffective and wasteful border wall.

Together, we will fight for the American people. Let’s get to work.”

Republicans across the state and country, however, are asking for a recount of votes in key battleground states.

Texas swiftly processed more than 11 million votes & quickly announced winners across 2 time zones.⁰

To ensure transparency we allow poll watchers from each party to participate in the voting & tally processes.



What is happening in some states undermines trust in elections. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2020

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter and questioned the validity of the election in other states with that of the Lone Star State.

When you’re breaking the law, ignoring court orders, counting ballots in secret & threatening to steal the presidency, it’s not “PA’s business.” It’s America’s business, and we have the right to expect votes will be counted (1) fairly, (2) w/ transparency & (3) NOT in secret. https://t.co/jkkyB0Bc0q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2020

Below are a few tweets from politicians and celebrities from Texas congratulating the duo on their campaign:

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris!



Together, let’s move toward a new era of unity, fairness and understanding. — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) November 7, 2020

A day of hope, celebration, and new opportunities. Majority of Americans have pulled us back from the abyss into which Trump has been plunging our democracy. President-elect Biden will make every reasonable effort to reach across the great divide and bring our country together. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) November 7, 2020

So incredibly proud of our next President and Vice President. So ready to deliver access to healthcare, action on climate change, and strength in foreign policy. So aware of how much work we have ahead of us. It’s all been worth it. Let’s do this. https://t.co/LzKlOiwEwY — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) November 7, 2020

Congratulations President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the team that led their campaign, the volunteers that powered their effort and the voters who have ended our national nightmare! — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 7, 2020

Related: Joe Biden wins race for U.S. presidency against President Donald Trump