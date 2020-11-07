WATCH: Small group gathers in San Antonio to celebrate projected presidential winner Joe Biden

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians are gathering in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s projected win in the 2020 election.

The group began marching Saturday afternoon at the downtown UTSA campus parking lot.

This comes after Biden was named the projected winner after Pennsylvania’s ballot count put Biden ahead with 3,345,724 votes, or 49.6% over President Trump’s 3,311,310 votes, or 49.1%, according to ABC News.

Biden will address the nation at 7 p.m. tonight. KSAT 12 will be livestreaming the event online.

