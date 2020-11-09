Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Cricket Wireless store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person who brandished a weapon and stole from a South Side cellphone store.

The incident occurred Nov. 6 around 2:30 p.m. at a Cricket Wireless store in the 1100 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store and motioned to the clerk to stay quiet by placing a finger to his lips.

Police said the clerk was assisting other customers, but asked the suspect if he was serious. That’s when, authorities say, the suspect displayed a handgun and told her she was only there for the money.

The suspect demanded the clerk hand over money from the register and she obliged, police said.

SAPD said the suspect (seen above) walked out of the location and fled on foot. He is described as being 5 foot 10 and roughly 180 pounds, with a possible ponytail, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.