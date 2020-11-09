Spurs announce 'magical’ mile-long trail of lights heading to AT&T Center for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced a “magical drive-thru experience” that will illuminate the AT&T Center with twinkling lights this holiday season.

Illumi-Night: A Magical Drive-thru Experience will feature a mile-long trail that will snake around the AT&T Center grounds.

Photo opportunities with Santa Claus, food and 3D displays will also be on-site, according to a news release. To allow for social distancing, the course will feature more than 4 million twinkling lights that will be visible from guests' vehicles.

Spurs officials said holiday music, trivia and more interactives will be available with the Illumi-Night app.

Illumi-Night will cost $35.50 per vehicle, but an express pass will be available at $63 per car. It will open on Nov. 19 and run through Jan. 3.

The gates open at 6 p.m. daily, and guests will enter through Gate G off of AT&T Center Parkway.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to Spurs Give, the Spurs Sports and Entertainment’s nonprofit partner.

Officials said tickets are now for sale at illumi-Night.com, Ticketmaster.com or through the Illumi-Night app. For more information, click here.

