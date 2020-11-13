Driver charged after 53-year-old San Antonio woman killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man who crashed into multiple cars in August, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old woman, was indicted on three criminal charges Friday, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Phillip Lopez, 30, is accused of stealing a car in August before driving it down Goliad Road and striking a total of three cars.

The crash seriously injured one woman and led to the death of Olga De Anda, who was running errands for her daughter’s upcoming wedding.

Her daughter, Stephanie Ramos, recalled driving by the scene of the crash on that day while searching for her mother.

“I got to Goliad and I saw all of these red and blue lights and I thought, ‘No, no, no, this can’t be my mom so I am good,'" Ramos said. "Then as I got closer, I pulled off and parked in the Auto Zone parking lot. I recognized the car and I just didn’t want to believe it was my mom.”

A grand jury indicted Lopez on three charges — murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a vehicle.

The case will be prosecuted in the 379th District Court.