San Antonio’s home sales up 20% in October 2020 compared to 2019

SAN ANTONIO – If there’s one thing that COVID-19 hasn’t stopped this year, it’s home sales. October sales were up 20% over last year, according to data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

According to SABOR, there were 6,720 active listings last month, with 3,463 sales and 3,209 pending sales going into November.

The average price of homes sold in October was $309,513, a 13% increase over last year. The median price was $261,200, an 11% increase from 2019. Homes sold in October were on the market an average of 49 days, compared to 58 days in 2019.

“Total home sales for the city are showing a nine percent increase for the year, as our upward swing continues through 2020 for sales in the local housing market,” said Kim Bragman, SABOR’s 2020 Chairman of the Board. “Similarly, Bexar County has shown a nearly 10 percent increase in home sales and we look to carry this momentum into 2021 as our city continues to grow.”

SABOR officials said Texas saw a 24.7% increase in homes sold statewide in October over last year.

There have been 38,655 new listings in San Antonio in 2020, and the average price of homes sold this year is $290,066, according to SABOR.