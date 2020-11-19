KSAT, Trinity University partner for 3-part livestream series on COVID-19 starting Dec. 2

Editor’s note: Get the latest coronavirus news here. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

It is something that has hit our community in so many different ways, that it’s hard to cover in just one night.

So, KSAT’s Steve Spriester, Isis Romero and Myra Arthur will take 3 consecutive Wednesdays in December to tackle the different ways the coronavirus has changed our lives, and where we go from here.

The conversations will begin during our KSAT News at 6 broadcast and online at 6:30 p.m., and then continue on KSAT.com, our newsreader app and KSAT-TV streaming platforms from 7-8p.m. All can be watched in this article. See the full livestream schedule below.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

It is a discussion we would love our viewers to take part in as well. Weigh in now with questions you’d like asked of the experts in the prompt at the bottom of this article.

Partnering with Trinity University for the 3 part series, the first night on Dec. 2 will tackle the health and economic ways this disease has affected so many of us. The topics include vaccines, the impact on marginalized communities in San Antonio, and disease transmission. Panelists for the first night will include Christine Drennon, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Sociology and Anthropology at Trinity University; David Macpherson, Ph.D., Chair Department of Economics at Trinity University; and Alfred Montoya, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Sociology and Anthropology.

The second Wednesday in December will focus on how COVID-19 has affected the education community — how parents, teachers and students have felt the brunt of lock downs and virtual learning.

The third part will center on maintaining personal relationships during the pandemic. What will normal even look like after all this, and how can we live our lives within COVID confines.