Sharkboy and Lavagirl become parents in new Netflix sequel, ‘We Can Be Heroes’

What better way to kick off 2021 than with a new Sharkboy and Lavagirl movie!

It’s been 15 years since the original movie premiered, and if that doesn’t make you feel old, then maybe this will. In the new film, “We Can Be Heroes,” which debuts on Netflix on Jan. 1, Sharkboy and Lavagirl have become parents.

Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)



WE CAN BE HEROES releases globally on Netflix on New Year's Day pic.twitter.com/W9RtNibQij — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 18, 2020

Their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair, who is also known for her role as Girl in the Netflix film, “Birdbox.”

Sharkboy and Lavagirl will be in the film as well; however, only Taylor Dooley has reclaimed her role as Lavagirl.

Taylor Lautner will not be playing Sharkboy; instead, he will be played by J.J. Dashnaw, according to a report from Polygon.

This sequel follows a group of children, including Sharkboy and Lavagirl’s daughter, that works to save their parents from an alien invasion. Their daughter is seen having similar powers as her parents, calling upon sharks and sea creatures to assist her in battling enemies.

The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, who is also the director of the Spy Kids movies. Rodriguez is a San Antonio native.

You can watch the full movie trailer below:

