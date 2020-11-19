Viewers share ‘Parenting in a Pandemic’ stories: ‘My house will never truly be clean again’

SAN ANTONIO – As we prepare for our Dec. 3, 2pm livestream about “Parenting in a Pandemic,” we’re asking viewers to share stories, questions, tips and tricks from their experience as a parent in 2020.

The responses so far focus on schooling, appreciation of teachers and other child-development workers and balancing all the different pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those concerns are exactly why KSAT anchor Myra Arthur is hosting a livestream for parents with a panel of experts to share tips, tricks and answer questions. You can watch the streamed special on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. on KSAT.com, our newsreader app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart TV devices.

The panelists, who, like Myra, are also parents, include a child psychiatrist, an epidemiologist and the founder of San Antonio Charter Moms.

See the responses below and add yours to the mix in the prompt at the bottom of the article or in the comments. Your thoughts may be featured during the special or on KSAT.com.

Learned how much more I need to love and care about the real world issues impacting our home life. Have become more creative with integrating educational material for relatable topics we see or hear daily. Annette

I have learned that I am definitely not a teacher. Amy Wilkie

Doing the schoolwork at home has its benefits, but are these students actually learning anything while being at home? Anonymous

To let my kid do his work like he is in school. I help after hours and weekends but school time, he needs to do the work. Plus I don’t get this new math so I am no help anyway lol. Karen Santos

That my house will never be truly clean again until they are back in school... Melissa Durley

Texas schools are a joke. constant evaluations, no actual teaching. Samantha LaRock

It’s my daughter’s first year of school (kindergarten). She has been remote learning; I have been very active in the process, finding resources to supplement her education. She is excelling academically.. I am thankful for our time together. Jennifer Arocha-Gomez

Since people have stopped going to the testing sites and the numbers have dropped, why don’t they go to the schools to test the staff and students for free and see how many cases there really are? Anonymous

