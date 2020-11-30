Funeral services held in San Antonio this week for soldier killed in chopper crash in Egypt

SAN ANTONIO – Funeral services will be held this week for a soldier who died in a helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt.

A visitation will be held for CW3 Dallas Gerald Garza from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Porter Loring Mortuary North at 2102 N. Loop 1604 East.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. There is a capacity limit of 150 people, and visitors will be rotated if capacity is reached.

A funeral service will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Community Bible Church outside Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Road.

Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing, and no more than 350 people will be allowed to attend.

Garza was one of five soldiers killed in the crash. A French peacekeeper and Czech officer also were killed, and a sixth American on the helicopter was injured.

Garza served in the United States Army for 14 years.

“He had six more years to go,” said David Garza Jr, Dallas’ father, who is also an Army veteran. “He was going to do his full 20. One of the biggest accomplishments he had was that he was just selected to the Special Forces, so that was a great milestone. He served his country honorably.”

Garza leaves behind three children and a fiancée.

Click here to read more about Garza.

RELATED: Katy, Texas soldier among five killed in Egypt helicopter crash