GMSA@9 Debrief: ‘KSAT Explains’ takes a look at pandemic’s impact on the arts

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s KSAT Explains debrief on GMSA at 9 examines the push to save live music venues and theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Myra Arthur talks to anchors Mark Austin and Stephanie Serna and discusses episode 18′s look at the pandemic’s impact on the arts and why these venues are so important.
You can watch or stream the full episode by clicking here.
