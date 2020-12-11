Santa and his elves rappel down windows at San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO – With wide eyes and joyous smiles all around, pediatric patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital got a special visit Friday from Santa and his elves.

To make sure everyone was at a safe distance, Santa rappelled down the sides of the hospital and met with the kids through their windows. The hospital collaborated with Winco of South Texas, a window washing company, to arrange the event.

Selena Whitlock’s son, Parker, was overjoyed at the festive surprise.

“He was so excited when he saw them sliding down. He started waving and blowing kisses. They tapped on the window and were playing back and forth,” Whitlock said in a statement.

With the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, Child Life Specialists at the hospital said they’re faced with unique challenges this year when it comes to finding activities for pediatric patients to do at the hospital.

This socially-distanced visit from Santa and his elves really boosted the children’s holiday spirits, according to Whitlock.

“It brought our spirits up a lot knowing they could see Santa, even though Santa couldn’t come in and see them. They were still able to experience this either outside their windows or on the hospital televisions,” she said.

