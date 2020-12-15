Seguin High School moves to remote-only learning after ‘slight uptick’ in COVID-19 cases

SEGUIN, Texas – After what school officials are calling a “slight uptick in COVID related cases over the weekend,” Seguin High School students are shifting to remote learning only for the rest of the week, just ahead of Winter Break.

Seguin Independent School District Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann told KSAT that as of Monday, there were 11 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and students at Seguin High School with an additional 150 people in quarantine.

“In an abundance of caution, we shifted to remote learning for the majority of our Seguin High School students,” said Hoffmann, who cited a need to allocate resources to middle and elementary schools since substitute teachers are in high demand.

Seguin High School Principal Hector Esquivel sent a letter home to parents on Monday stating that there “has been a gradual but steady rise of positive COVID-19 cases on the Seguin High School campus” and that despite a successful contract trace for affected groups, the students would be moved to online learning out of an abundance of caution.

Read the letter in its entirety below:

Esquivel said in the letter that teachers and staff would be on-site to help students with online instruction and that the remote learning would take place from Dec. 15 -18.

Student meals are still available for curbside pickup from the school from 11:48 a.m. to 1:23 p.m.

Hoffmann said students who are in essential academics, which is part of the special needs students program, will still be able to attend face-to-face instruction. “All extracurricular activities at the high school will remain open and accessible for those students,” Hoffmann said.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Seguin High School at 830-372-5770.

