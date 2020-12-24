Christmas Eve shoppers brave the crowds amid rising COVID-19 cases in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Determined and likely desperate shoppers braved the crowds and the COVID-19 pandemic in their quest to find stocking stuffers and gifts they forgot or still needed to buy.

“Last minute shopping -- you know how that goes,” said Socorro Morquecho, who was picking up some holiday pastries.

She was among the shoppers on Christmas Eve who said they weren’t that worried, judging by what they saw.

“Not so much because everybody’s wearing their masks and keeping their distance,” Morquecho said. “But I still need -- well, we all need to be careful.”

Others said it seemed that many Christmas Eve shoppers were aware they needed to be as safe as possible.

Michelle Johnson, who was with her husband looking for stocking stuffers, said she was encouraged to see merchants were doing their part.

“They’re doing a good job with the lines at the stores that are really busy,” she said.

But there were others, like Darrel Carter, who said he was a little concerned, which is why he was going to make his trip to the mall as quickly as possible.

“I’m going to stay away from people as much as I can and get up out of here,” he said.

