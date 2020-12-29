San Antonio police searching for man who robbed convenience store, held clerk at gunpoint

San Antonio police investigate a robbery on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at a Stripes in the 7200 block of Eckhert Road, near Bandera Road.

San Antonio police officers are searching for a man who they say robbed a Northwest Side convenience store overnight.

According to police, the robbery was reported around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Stripes in the 7200 block of Eckhert Road, near Bandera Road.

A man with a red cap, brown shorts and a black mask walked into the store, demanded cash from the register and held the clerk at gunpoint, police said.

The man left with beer and an undisclosed amount of money. He fled in a black Maza, police said.

