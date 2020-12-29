Have you seen this man? San Antonio police need your help locating this robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who robbed a Mexican restaurant on the Northwest Side.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Mi Sierra Jalisco Restaurant at 1962 Bandera Road.

Police say a man entered the restaurant and approached the sales counter with his hand under his sweater, making it appear as if he had a weapon. The man then demanded money from the clerk, who ran away toward the kitchen.

Police say the man walked around the counter and took the money from the register before driving away in a gray-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.