SA2020 CEO Molly Cox stepping down; Kiran Kaur Bains to succeed her

SA 2020 announced director Molly Cox (left) will be leaving the organization in Febraury 2021 and Kiran Kaur Bains will be taking the reins.

SAN ANTONIO – SA2020 President and CEO Molly Cox will leave the organization in February, the nonprofit announced Friday. Kiran Kaur Bains, the organization′s director of community impact, will succeed her.

According to a news release, Cox decided to step down to make way for new leadership and worked with the board of directors to find her successor. She joined SA2020 in 2010 as a volunteer table facilitator for the original community visioning process. As a consultant, Cox helped establish SA2020 as a nonprofit organization, joining the team full-time in 2013. She became president and CEO in 2015.

“It has been my absolute honor to work with this team of women and serve this organization,” Cox said. “I am so proud of the work we’ve done over the last decade and look forward to being SA2020′s biggest champion over the next decade.”

A San Antonio native and St. Mary’s University graduate, Bains previously served as the City of San Antonio’s first chief equity officer. She joined SA2020 in 2018 and deepened the organization’s work in advancing racial equity, strengthening partner capacities, and recruiting multi-sector Partners. In 2020, she was named an Atlantic Fellow for Racial Equity, joining a network of leaders across the U.S. and South Africa with a track record of building more equitable futures.

“SA2020′s work is personal,” Bains said. “As a woman of color, immigrant, and first-generation college graduate, I am an example of the life-changing impact of institutions that meet the needs of the people they serve. I am humbled by the opportunity to champion a shared Community Vision in my hometown.”

Bains begins her new leadership role on Feb. 16.

SA2020 “promotes and facilitates a systems-driven strategy” in dealing with the most pressing issues facing the city, according to their website. The organization, which provides research and connects stakeholders from private and public sectors across the city, focuses on building a thriving future for San Antonio.

Cox has been featured on KSAT 12 segments and as a guest on election night livestream coverage.