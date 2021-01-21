Bexar County’s 11% increase in home sales in 2020 surpassed other major Texas counties

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Bexar County saw the greatest percentage increase in home sales of the four largest Texas counties last year, according to the latest multiple listing system report from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Bexar County saw a 11.2% increase in home sales in 2020 — 27,855 homes last year compared to 24,936 in 2019. Travis County saw a 3.2% increase; Harris County saw a 6.7% increase; and Dallas County saw a 4% increase.

Across the San Antonio market, 38,448 homes were sold, up 11% from 2019. 44,376 new homes were listed last year. 3,519 homes were sold in December, up 24% from 2019 — representing a shift in the typical seasonality in the homebuying market.

