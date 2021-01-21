San Antonio home sales boom in 2020 in spite of pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – In the year of staying at home, you may as well buy one, too. That seemed to be the mindset in 2020, as buyers snapped up homes in the area in record-busting numbers.

For the year, 38,448 homes sold in San Antonio and surrounding communities for an 11% increase over 2019, according to new numbers released by the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

“Our city and surrounding areas are attractive places to own a home, both for locals and for transplants, and the numbers prove it,” said Cher Miculka, SABOR’s chairman of the board.

The pandemic discombobulated typical sales patterns.

Sales took a dip in spring, which is usually peak house-hunting season. The industry pivoted to allow more virtual viewings, and come July, sales sizzled. Fall sales continued to outpace the previous year, and the end of the calendar saw a surge of signings.

Historically low mortgage rates helped fuel buyer interest.

In Bexar County alone, sales were up 11.2%, a considerably larger increase than what Travis, Harris and Dallas counties saw.

Prices rose, too, due to big demand and limited supply.

The average price of homes sold in 2020 was $294,106, a 9% percent increase over the previous year. The median price for all of 2020 was $250,100, a 7% increase over the year.