Man who shot woman after she confronted him for peeing on downtown motel arrested, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been arrested nearly three months after a woman was assaulted and shot at a downtown San Antonio hotel, booking records show.

William Hilton, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident that happened on Oct. 26, according to Bexar County Jail records.

San Antonio police said the woman, who was 27 at the time, got into an argument with Hilton because he urinated on a building at the Days Inn in the 900 block of East Houston Street.

The argument escalated, police said, and Hilton hit her in the face and shot her with a pistol, striking her in the left shoulder.

She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and survived her injuries.

The affidavit states she was able to pick out Hilton from an array of photos after police developed a suspect.

Booking records show Hilton’s bond was arrested on Thursday. His bond was set at $75,000.

