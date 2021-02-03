All citations issued in February for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

SAN ANTONIO – There has been one citation issued for violations of San Antonio’s emergency declaration in February so far.

The San Antonio Development Services Department (DSD), Center City Development and Operations Department, San Antonio Police Department and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the order, which requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance, requires all people 10 years and older to wear a face covering, prohibits large outside gatherings in excess of 10 people (with some exceptions) in line with social distancing guidelines, and allows restaurants to operate up to 50% capacity.

For the full list of requirements laid out in the most recent executive order from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, scroll to the bottom of the article. To report a violation, call 210-207-7273.

Here is the current list of citations from February, provided by the city, and the description of the violation included with the data:

February 1

Abundant Staffing - Professional services company Abundant Staffing, located at 300 N Loop 1604 E, was issued a citation after DSD officials observed employees not wearing masks and social distancing.

