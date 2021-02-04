3 accused of making $20K in fake money, spending it in San Antonio area, Kerrville police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people have been accused of manufacturing up to $20,000 in counterfeit cash and using it throughout San Antonio, Boerne and Kerrville over the course of several months, according to police.

The Kerrville Police Department said Michelle Irene Leija, 41, and Mario Lee Clark, 40, were arrested and charged after officers made the discovery on Jan. 27 at a Motel 6 in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker Street.

The arrest warrants were issued on Tuesday for forgery and engaging in organized crime.

A third suspect, Edward Tobias Cantu, has not been arrested due to medical reasons, according to Kerrville police spokesperson Jonathan Lamb. He said KPD is filing charges at large.

According to police, a report of counterfeit money was made at a McCoy’s Building Supply Store in Kerrville.

An employee said the two people who used the money went to the Motel 6 after making a purchase.

Officers found the suspects in two of the rooms, along with a teenager and a 60-year-old woman but they have not been charged in the incident.

A search of one of the rooms led to the discovery of equipment and supplies for manufacturing money.

Police said as much as $20,000 in counterfeit money was manufactured and spent.

Because of the amount of money, police said, a Secret Service agent was assigned to the case.

Leija and Cantu had active warrants out of Bexar County, police said.

Clark is being held on a bond of $105,000, and Leija is being held on a bond of $80,000. Both remain at the Kerr County Jail.

