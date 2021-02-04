Officer’s quick thinking offers hope that Balcones Heights police sergeant will survive shootout

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – The city of Balcones Heights is holding out hope that one of their police officers will pull through after he was shot several times Wednesday afternoon answering an auto burglary call.

Sgt. Joey Sepulveda and Officer Edgard Ortiz were responding to an auto burglary call at the SOL Apartments parking lot in the 6900 block of Interstate 10 around 1:30 p.m., when something prompted Sepulveda to reach for his weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

“It appears that at some point, something in that truck may have made the sergeant feel threatened to the point where he drew his weapon. Shortly thereafter, it appears that he took gunfire,” Salazar said.

Sepulveda was struck in the neck and shoulder and fell to the ground while Ortiz returned gunfire, which may have wounded one of the suspects, Salazar said.

“He was able to return fire and drag the sergeant back to safety, threw him into the sergeant’s patrol vehicle and then took off. And they went to the to a hospital nearby,” Salazar said.

Sepulveda was transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Ortiz has been with BHPD for a short period of time, but has five years of EMS experience, said Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon.

“I believe because of the quick action of Officer Ortiz, [Sgt. Sepulveda] is going to pull through,” de Leon said.

Sepulveda has been with BHPD for 18 years. He is president of the Balcones Heights Police Union Association and sits on the Board of Directors for the Texas Municipal Police Association.

“He’s just an amazing person, someone that when he walks in the room, you know, you’re safe, you know, he’s got you covered,” de Leon said of the sergeant.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office put out an advisory for this suspect involved in the shooting of a Balcones Heights police officer. (KSAT)

BCSO is looking for three suspects and have detained a few others. A photo of one of the men being sought was released. Anyone with information about the man or anyone involved in the shooting is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

BHPD has about 25 police officers on the force. Several surrounding municipalities have sent officers to help cover calls for the agency.