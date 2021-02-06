Merit Coffee unveils Bernie meme 2021 Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO – The Bernie Sanders meme is the gift that just keeps on giving this year!

Merit Coffee, in San Antonio, announced its Bernie meme 2021 Fiesta medal on social media earlier this week.

The medal shows Bernie in his meme-tastic pose wearing a sombrero, his infamous gloves, a mask, and holding a cup of Merit Coffee in hand. The medal was inspired by the viral image of Bernie seated at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Although Fiesta has been postponed until June of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-orders for Merit’s Fiesta medal will begin Monday, Feb. 8, the cafe says.

More area businesses in San Antonio have also taken part in the online Bernie meme train, when it first began going viral.

For more on these Bernie medals, visit Merit Coffee’s Instagram here.

