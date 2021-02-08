Suspect arrested in theft of $300k worth of military collectibles

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in connection with the theft of a truck full of military collectibles.

The stolen items are valued at more than $300,000, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Jose Lozano, 32, has been arrested in connection with the case. He was booked into the Bexar County jail late Sunday.

The theft victim spoke to KSAT in December, saying that someone had stolen his truck and trailer from the parking lot of a motel where he was staying.

He had stopped in San Antonio for one night as he relocated from Florida to California.

The affidavit says police reviewed surveillance video from the motel, located near Loop 410 and Jones-Maltsberger Road, and noticed a man climb into the truck and drive off with it and the trailer hitched to it.

Later that day, police found the trailer, abandoned and empty, on the south side of town.

The affidavit says they recovered a set of fingerprints from the trailer that belonged to Lozano.

Investigators later went to his home and noticed several of the stolen items including a duffel bag with the victim’s name, in the backyard of the property, the affidavit says.

It says they got a search warrant and then recovered more of the stolen items inside his home.

Police obtained an arrest warrant last week, then arrested Lozano Sunday.