Take a look into San Antonio’s past with vintage photos of the Japanese Tea Garden

SAN ANTONIO – The Japanese Tea Garden in San Antonio is one of the most beautiful places in the city and admission is free.
The now-lush garden was originally a part of the Alamo Cement quarry before the quarry ceased operations in 1908.
San Antonio Parks Foundation CEO Mary Jane Verette previously told KSAT that a City Parks Commissioner in the early 1900s, Ray Lambert, designed plans to build an Asian-style garden in the quarry.
He was able to raise enough money to create the garden in 1918 and utilized prison labor to achieve his dream, originally dubbed the lily pond. For a more in-depth history of the Japanese Tea Garden,click here.
Historical photos, sourced from the University of Texas at San Antonio Libraries Special Collections show what the garden looked like throughout its history.
Ad
If you’re interested in visiting the garden, type 3853 N St Mary’s Street into your GPS and take a walk around the lily ponds. There’s even a waterfall and place to grab a bite.
Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.