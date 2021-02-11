GIRLS IN STEM: John Jay Science and Engineering Academy

SAN ANTONIO – February 11 marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It’s a day to celebrate women involved in STEM, and a day to encourage girls to think science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Although great strides have been made to include women in STEM related fields over the past few decades, inequality is still an issue.

According to UNESCO, only 30% of all female students pursue a stem-related career. But here in San Antonio, we’re setting our girls up for success through specialized programs like the one at John Jay Science and Engineering Academy.