Strong winds spread fire throughout duplex in NE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Strong winds did not favors for firefighters who were battling a fire in a duplex in Northeast Bexar County early Friday.

They say gusts of up to 20 miles per hour caused the flames to whip up and quickly spread.

Firefighters say one of the residents called them around 2 a.m., saying there was fire in his garage.

By the time firefighters arrived in the 6600 block of Montgomery Drive, the flames had spread into the common attic and were shooting through the roof.

They say eight people, including three children, escaped from both sides of the duplex. No one was hurt.

Because of the strong winds, Bexar County Emergency Services District had to call for help from about a half other fire agencies.

The duplex, however, was destroyed. They estimate the damage at about $200,000.

Investigators with the fire marshal’s office are still working to determine the cause of the fire.