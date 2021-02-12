Family of fallen SAISD officer raising money for scholarship

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a San Antonio Independent School District officer who was killed more than one year ago is continuing his legacy by raising money for a scholarship.

The Cliff Martinez Memorial Scholarship for SAISD students honors the detective who worked in the district’s police department for 28 years. It was created after his death for students enrolled in police explorer programs and pursuing a career as a police officer.

His family is hoping to raise funds for the scholarship by raffling off a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro on Feb. 21.

Albert Martinez, the father of Cliff Martinez, told KSAT that they are hoping to raise $100,000.

“I thought what a wonderful way to bring the memory of Cliff throughout the city and throughout the school district,” he said.

For more information on buying a raffle ticket, call 210-531-9491 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

I want to encourage you to purchase raffle tickets for student scholarships at SAISD. They have a Camaro as part of this... Posted by Tommy Calvert on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The raffle will be held at the law offices of former Commissioner Tommy Adkisson at 2823 E. Southcross.

Ad

Cliff Martinez was working as a security guard at a Southeast Side IHOP on Dec. 21, 2019, when he was assaulted and run over by a car following a disturbance.

Two men accused in his death, Alfredo Martinez-Contreras and Jorge Armando Lopez, were indicted in March 2020.

Read also: