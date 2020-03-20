2 suspects indicted on capital murder charge in death of off-duty SAISD officer

SAN ANTONIO – Two men accused of killing an off-duty officer for the San Antonio Independent School District have been indicted.

Alfredo Martinez-Contreras and Jorge Armando Lopez have been formally charged in the Dec. 21 death of Cliff Martinez, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The men are accused of running over Martinez as he tried to break up a fight outside an IHOP in the 700 block of Hot Wells Boulevard. Martinez was working as a security guard at the restaurant at the time.

He died at the scene.

SAISD previously announced a new scholarship “as a tribute to the work and life” of Martinez. The Cliff Martinez Memorial Scholarship will honor the fallen officer, who worked in the district’s police department for 28 years. The scholarship will be given to students enrolled in police explorer programs and pursuing a career as a police officer.

SAISD detective Cliff Martinez, who was killed while working security on Dec. 21, 2019. (KSAT)

