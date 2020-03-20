SAPD: Man fatally shot in hotel room, woman detained

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place inside a South Side hotel room early Friday.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the Camino Real hotel in the 600 block of Bonner Ave., not far from Roosevelt Avenue.

The man was shot and killed inside the room, according to an SAPD sergeant at the scene, but details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time.

A woman was detained after the shooting. Police say it may be a case of self-defense.

The shooting victim has not been identified by authorities.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.