BCSO: 11 deputies quarantined after potential contact with doctor who later tested positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Eleven deputies are under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a University Hospital physician who tested positive for COVID-19, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said.

Officials said the deputies were guarding an inmate who was being seen by the doctor, who later tested positive for the virus.

BCSO said the inmate never made it to the jail. It is waiting on results to see if the inmate tests positive.

The agency said the deputies are at home monitoring themselves for symptoms.

Test results determined another inmate who was showing symptoms of coronavirus tested negative for COVID-19, according to Bexar County officials.

University Health System said two resident physicians and a nurse have tested positive for COVID-19. They were all isolated at home, according to the hospital.

“When staff members test positive, it is our responsibility to trace contacts and reach out to those who were potentially exposed, so they can self-quarantine at home for 14 days. These tracers and calls are currently underway,” University Health System (UHS) said in the statement.

UHS said staff members coming back from vacation are required to self-report so the hospital can decide whether they need to self-quarantine or self-monitor when they return to work.

“Unfortunately, with this aggressive virus, it is impossible to completely reduce the risk of exposure,” UHS’ statement continued.

UHS said it is strengthening its screening checks for employees and limiting patient visitors.

