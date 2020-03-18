University Hospital nurse, resident physician test positive for COVID-19, hospital says

SAN ANTONIO – Two more health care workers from University Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, according to University Health System (UHS).

The hospital said a nurse and a resident physician have tested positive for coronavirus following travel exposure. Both workers are isolated at home, according to a statement. Earlier this week, the hospital announced a resident physician had tested positive and was quarantined.

San Antonio doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after travel, quarantining at home

“When staff members test positive, it is our responsibility to trace contacts and reach out to those who were potentially exposed, so they can self-quarantine at home for 14 days. These tracers and calls are currently underway,” University Health System said in the statement.

It’s unclear whether the three UHS health care workers are included in the city’s count of confirmed cases.

UHS said staff members coming back from vacation are required to self-report so the hospital can decide whether they need to self-quarantine or self-monitor when they return to work.

“Unfortunately, with this aggressive virus, it is impossible to completely reduce the risk of exposure,” UHS’ statement continued.

UHS said it is strengthening its screening checks for employees and limiting patient visitors.

“We are grateful every day for all of the nurses, doctors, technicians, food service workers, environmental services staff and everyone who is on the frontlines of this crisis,” the statement continued.

