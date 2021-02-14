Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 13: City health officials report 684 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 187,746 total COVID-19 cases and 2,397 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 684 new cases as of Saturday. One new death was reported today.

Health officials also reported that 746 patients are hospitalized, 288 are in the intensive care unit and 158 are on ventilators.

There are 14% of staffed beds available and 59% of ventilators available.

