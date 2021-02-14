Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 13: City health officials report 684 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 187,746 total COVID-19 cases and 2,397 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 684 new cases as of Saturday. One new death was reported today.
Health officials also reported that 746 patients are hospitalized, 288 are in the intensive care unit and 158 are on ventilators.
There are 14% of staffed beds available and 59% of ventilators available.
For more on today’s coronavirus numbers, visit the city’s website here.
