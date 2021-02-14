Junction Police Department says they have ‘no radio communication’ after tower collapses in storm

JUNCTION, Texas – The Junction Police Department is reporting that it has no radio communications after their county radio tower collapsed on Sunday.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, an officer can be seen walking around the debris.

“This is why (standard) isn’t working right now,” the officer says in the video. “There is supposed to be another tower standing right here. I’ve never seen that. Holy cow. I mean it’s blown all the way over. But that is freaky when that happens. It came down like crazy in a bunch of pieces.”

We have no radio communication because we have no tower. The county tower has collapsed. Now it is even more important not to call dispatch unless you really need something. Because dispatch will be calling all first responders by telephone. Posted by Junction Police Department on Sunday, February 14, 2021

The department said it is now more important than ever to not call the department’s dispatch number unless “you really need something.”

The department said that dispatch officers will be calling all first responders by telephone.

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

Ad

RELATED: