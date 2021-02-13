WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides update on severe winter weather impacting Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s response to the severe winter weather impacting the Lone Star State on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Office, the briefing is set to start at 3 p.m., Saturday, and will be held at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.

On Friday, Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all of the state’s 254 counties in response to severe weather across the state.

According to Abbott, the Texas Department of Emergency Management is continuing to deploy “a number of resources” to support local officials in emergency response efforts.

