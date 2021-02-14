San Antonio, Bexar County leaders issue joint emergency declaration, urge residents to limit travel, conserve energy during wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued a joint declaration on Saturday as severe weather continues to sweep over the state and local areas.

In a joint statement, city and county leaders urged residents to take “proper precautions” ahead of the expected winter storm.

The wintry weather will move across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning— snow and ice are expected. Travel is highly discouraged Sunday night through Monday.

Nirenberg and Wolff’s joint declaration activates the City of San Antonio and Bexar County emergency management plans. The declaration also enables the city and county to seek state and federal reimbursements for services rendered in response to the severe winter storm.

“Play it safe and take the weather forecast seriously,” Nirenberg said in a statement. “Stay at home if you can and don’t make risky, unnecessary trips when ice is on the road.”

Wolff said he and other county leaders are urging residents to seek shelter from the cold.

“Bexar County is being impacted by some record low temperatures and icy conditions,” Wolff said. “County Emergency Operations are in full effect to safeguard our residents as much as possible. However, this weather is shaping up to hang around longer than originally anticipated. We urge every resident to seek shelter from the cold, warm their homes safely, and to stay off the roads.”

City Manager Erik Walsh said the San Antonio Police Department and Public Works Division would continue to monitor roadway conditions.

The city’s energy provider, CPS Energy is also urging residents to reduce energy for both electric and natural gas service.

“You can help conserve energy by setting your thermostat between 68-70 degrees, keeping doors and windows closed to prevent heat loss and wear warm, comfortable clothing,” a statement from CPS Energy said.

County road closures are posted in real-time and can be found at https://roadclosures.bexar.org/. Information in American Sign Language is also available at http://sat.ahasalerts.com/Default.aspx.

Read the declaration in full below:

